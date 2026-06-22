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Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America

Christian Lundgaard captured his second victory of the season after passing David Malukas and Marcus Armstrong in the final ten laps.

On lap 53, the field was under caution briefly because of an engine failure for Armstrong. They went back to racing, and on the final lap, Graham Rahal and Will Power were battling for the final spot of the podium, and it led to Power making contact with the left rear of Rahal.

Graham Rahal joined Query & Company on Monday morning to discuss that entire situation and share his thoughts on the backlash he received for his tweet about Indianapolis crime.

Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America was originally published on 1075thefan.com