Queen Latifah BET Awards family moments are back in the spotlight after the entertainment icon shared why she chose to publicly acknowledge her loved ones during her 2021 acceptance speech.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

During a recent conversation on Angie Martinez IRL, the Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar-winning entertainer reflected on the heartfelt moment that had fans talking.

According to Latifah, the decision wasn’t a grand announcement. It was simply about gratitude.

A Lifetime Achievement Means Honoring a Lifetime

While accepting BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Queen Latifah thanked her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son, Rebel.

Speaking with Angie Martinez, she explained that receiving an award celebrating her life’s work without mentioning the people who make up that life didn’t feel right.

She even added a little humor, joking, “Well, it was Pride Day and sht. I can’t do just regular sht.”

Privacy Has Always Been the Priority

The Queen Latifah BET Awards family conversation also touched on her long-standing commitment to keeping her personal life private.

For decades, she intentionally avoided engaging with speculation about her relationships and instructed those around her not to bring rumors to her attention.

Latifah made it clear that protecting her family was never about hiding who she was. It was about preserving what mattered most.

Living Life on Her Own Terms

Even after acknowledging her loved ones publicly, Latifah says she still doesn’t feel obligated to share every detail of her personal life or fit neatly into labels created by others.

She believes some things deserve to remain sacred.

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