Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Gayle King Addresses Oprah Friendship Rumors, Dating Life

Gayle King Addresses Oprah Rumors and Reveals How They Affected Her Dating Life

Gayle King opens up about long-running rumors involving Oprah Winfrey, how they impacted her dating life, and why she's no longer concerned with public speculation.

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gayle King Oprah rumors were front and center during a candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where the veteran journalist addressed decades of speculation surrounding her friendship with Oprah Winfrey.

Chloé - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Speaking with host Alex Cooper, King made her position crystal clear.

“If we were gay, we would tell you because, believe me, there’s nothing wrong with it,” she said. “It’s just, I prefer a man.”

How the Rumors Impacted Her Personal Life

King revealed that the speculation intensified after her 1993 divorce from William Bumpus.

Over the years, tabloids and gossip outlets repeatedly questioned the nature of her friendship with Oprah Winfrey, creating challenges in her dating life.

According to King, the constant rumors became frustrating because potential romantic partners often viewed the speculation as fact.

At one point, she even urged Winfrey to publicly address the rumors to help quiet the conversation.

Different Views on Handling the Gossip

The Gayle King Oprah rumors also exposed a difference in how the longtime friends approached public scrutiny.

King recalled wanting a direct response, while Winfrey believed the best strategy was to ignore the speculation altogether.

From Winfrey’s perspective, addressing the rumors would only fuel them further. King, however, felt the situation affected her differently because she was actively dating while Winfrey had already been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham.

Finding Peace Beyond Public Opinion

Today, King says she no longer allows rumors to dictate her happiness.

She believes social media often amplifies negativity and has learned to focus on the opinions of people she genuinely trusts rather than strangers online.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comedy Roast

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Chose to Acknowledge Her Family at the BET Awards

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Alex Cooper Call Her Daddy Gayle King Oprah Winfrey

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Chloé - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Gayle King Addresses Oprah Rumors and Reveals How They Affected Her Dating Life

Michelob Ultra's Pitchside Club FIFA World Cup 2026 KickOff
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comedy Roast

52nd American Music Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Chose to Acknowledge Her Family at the BET Awards

Music  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson’s “Celebration of Life” Arrangements Announced

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

State Police Make Arrest in Southern Indiana Road Rage Shooting

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

#RHOA Recollection: Shamea Morton Sets The Record Straight On Kandi Burruss & The K. Michelle Drama

2 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

8 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 2: DISCIPLINE & CONSISTENCY

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Hotties Let Him Have It! Klay Thompson Reportedly Booed At Dallas Wings Game Following Megan Thee Stallion Split

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close