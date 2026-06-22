Gayle King Oprah rumors were front and center during a candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where the veteran journalist addressed decades of speculation surrounding her friendship with Oprah Winfrey.

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Speaking with host Alex Cooper, King made her position crystal clear.

“If we were gay, we would tell you because, believe me, there’s nothing wrong with it,” she said. “It’s just, I prefer a man.”

How the Rumors Impacted Her Personal Life

King revealed that the speculation intensified after her 1993 divorce from William Bumpus.

Over the years, tabloids and gossip outlets repeatedly questioned the nature of her friendship with Oprah Winfrey, creating challenges in her dating life.

According to King, the constant rumors became frustrating because potential romantic partners often viewed the speculation as fact.

At one point, she even urged Winfrey to publicly address the rumors to help quiet the conversation.

Different Views on Handling the Gossip

The Gayle King Oprah rumors also exposed a difference in how the longtime friends approached public scrutiny.

King recalled wanting a direct response, while Winfrey believed the best strategy was to ignore the speculation altogether.

From Winfrey’s perspective, addressing the rumors would only fuel them further. King, however, felt the situation affected her differently because she was actively dating while Winfrey had already been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham.

Finding Peace Beyond Public Opinion

Today, King says she no longer allows rumors to dictate her happiness.

She believes social media often amplifies negativity and has learned to focus on the opinions of people she genuinely trusts rather than strangers online.

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