Source: Indiana State Police

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man following a road rage shooting on I-65 in Scott County.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Scott County Dispatch received a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 27, a few miles south of Scottsburg. Officers with the Scottsburg Police Department, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers all responded.

According to the preliminary investigation from ISP, a man driving a white 2025 Mazda passenger car was shot by a man driving a gray 2026 Ford Maverick truck while both vehicles were stopped in the left lane of the I-65. Troopers said the shooting stemmed from an apparent road rage incident between the two.

The driver who was shot was transported to Norton Scott Hospital before being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. ISP said the victim had life‑threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford truck was identified as James Camden Dowdell, 28, of Shelbyville, Kentucky. He was arrested for attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Indiana State Police is leading this active investigation.

State Police Make Arrest in Southern Indiana Road Rage Shooting was originally published on wibc.com