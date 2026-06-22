Kevin Hart Addresses Backlash Over Controversial Roast
Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comedy Roast
Kevin Hart roast controversy discussions continue to dominate social media as the comedian responds to criticism surrounding a recent live comedy roast and one of its most debated moments.
The backlash centers on a joke made by another performer during the event that many viewers, including members of George Floyd’s family, found offensive and inappropriate.
Now Hart is making it clear where he stands.
Hart Says Roast Culture Comes With Expectations
According to Hart, comedy roasts have always pushed boundaries.
He argues that audiences who tune into roast specials generally understand the format involves edgy, uncomfortable, and often controversial humor. Hart pointed to the long history of celebrity roasts, noting that shock value and brutal jokes are often part of the entertainment experience.
For him, the nature of the genre itself sets certain expectations.
Drawing a Line Between Producer and Performer
A major point in the Kevin Hart roast controversy is whether Hart, as a producer, should be held accountable for material delivered by other comedians.
Hart says no.
He explained that he does not review or approve every joke before a live performance and believes individual comedians are responsible for their own material. Hart emphasized that his role was producing the event, not policing every punchline delivered on stage.
He also noted that he personally did not make the joke that sparked the criticism.
Addressing the Criticism
While defending the overall concept of roast comedy, Hart acknowledged that the specific joke at the center of the backlash was not tasteful.
At the same time, he maintained that viewers should understand the environment in which the joke was delivered and consider the broader context of a live roast.
LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm
RELATED | Stories
Queen Latifah Explains Why She Chose to Acknowledge Her Family at the BET Awards
Keke Palmer TED Talk Delivers a Powerful Lesson on Rest, Survival, and Self-Worth