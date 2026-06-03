Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL...
Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs
- Ballard's Colts have made playoffs only twice in 8 seasons despite talented rosters.
- Ballard excels at drafting stars but struggles to build a consistent Super Bowl contender.
- Ballard's conservative free-agency approach preserves cap but leaves roster holes unaddressed.
Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs
Evaluating NFL general managers is one of the most difficult exercises in football because success depends on a combination of drafting, roster construction, salary cap management, coaching hires, and long-term vision.
While wins and losses ultimately define a front office’s legacy, this ranking also considers process, talent evaluation, and each executive’s ability to build a sustainable contender in today’s NFL.
Take a look below at Where ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs.
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- Howie Roseman — Philadelphia Eagles
- Brad Holmes — Detroit Lions
- Eric DeCosta — Baltimore Ravens
- Les Snead — Los Angeles Rams
- Brett Veach — Kansas City Chiefs
- Brian Gutekunst — Green Bay Packers
- John Lynch — San Francisco 49ers
- Brandon Beane — Buffalo Bills
- Omar Khan — Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jason Licht — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- John Schneider — Seattle Seahawks
- Adam Peters — Washington Commanders
- Monti Ossenfort — Arizona Cardinals
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — Minnesota Vikings
- Chris Grier — Miami Dolphins
- Mickey Loomis — New Orleans Saints
- Joe Hortiz — Los Angeles Chargers
- Nick Caserio — Houston Texans
- Chris Ballard — Indianapolis Colts
- Andrew Berry — Cleveland Browns
- Mike Borgonzi — Tennessee Titans
- Terry Fontenot — Atlanta Falcons
- Dan Morgan — Carolina Panthers
- John Spytek — Las Vegas Raiders
- Ryan Poles — Chicago Bears
- Joe Schoen — New York Giants
- Duke Tobin — Cincinnati Bengals
- Trent Baalke — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Eliot Wolf — New England Patriots
- Darren Mougey — New York Jets
- George Paton — Denver Broncos
- Jerry Jones — Dallas Cowboys (de facto GM)
ChatGPT ranked Chris Ballard at No. 19 because he’s one of the NFL’s most polarizing executives:
Why he’s not higher
- No AFC South titles since 2020. Despite having a talented roster for several years, the Colts have made the playoffs only twice in Ballard’s eight seasons.
- Quarterback instability. After Andrew Luck retired, Ballard cycled through veterans like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Gardner Minshew before drafting Anthony Richardson. The Wentz trade in particular set the franchise back.
- Conservative free-agency approach. Ballard has traditionally avoided major free-agent spending, which has preserved cap flexibility but arguably left roster holes unaddressed.
- Results matter. At some point, strong drafts and roster depth need to translate into division titles and playoff wins.
Why he’s not lower
- Excellent drafter. Ballard has found stars such as Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart, Jonathan Taylor, EJ Speed, Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, Josh Downs, and developing lineman.
- Strong roster construction outside QB. The Colts have generally been competitive despite instability at the most important position.
- Cap management. Indianapolis is rarely in salary-cap trouble and usually retains its homegrown talent.
The simplest summary
Ballard is probably a top-10 talent evaluator but only a middle-tier team builder when judged by overall franchise results.
If GMs were broken into tiers, he would land around 15–20, alongside executives who draft well but haven’t consistently produced elite team success. The biggest reason he’s 19th instead of top 10 is that after eight seasons, there are still more questions than answers about whether his roster-building philosophy can produce a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs was originally published on 1075thefan.com