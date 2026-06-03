The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana (June 2026)
The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now (June 2026)
The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now (June 2026)
Gas prices in Indiana have dropped since May, but some cities are still paying more than others.
According to AAA, Indiana’s average regular gas price is $3.585 as of June 3, 2026, down from $4.827 one month ago.
After weeks of rising prices at the pump, Indiana drivers are finally seeing some relief heading into June. Still, depending on where you live, filling up your tank may cost more than the state average.
Here is a look at the 10 most expensive Indiana metro areas for gas right now.
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10. Kokomo
Approx. $3.44 per gallon
9. Gary
Approx. $3.47 per gallon
8. Fort Wayne
Approx. $3.46 per gallon
7. South Bend
Approx. $3.49 per gallon
6. Michigan City / La Porte
Approx. $3.52 per gallon
5. Indianapolis
Approx. $3.55 per gallon
4. Lafayette
Approx. $3.55 per gallon
3. Terre Haute
Approx. $3.56 per gallon
2. Bloomington
Approx. $3.70 per gallon
1. Evansville
Approx. $3.81 per gallon
While prices are lower than they were in May, summer travel season is still getting started, meaning drivers may want to keep an eye on prices before planning road trips.
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