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The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now (June 2026)

Gas prices in Indiana have dropped since May, but some cities are still paying more than others.

According to AAA, Indiana’s average regular gas price is $3.585 as of June 3, 2026, down from $4.827 one month ago.

After weeks of rising prices at the pump, Indiana drivers are finally seeing some relief heading into June. Still, depending on where you live, filling up your tank may cost more than the state average.

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive Indiana metro areas for gas right now.

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