Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song About Split from Klay Thompson

Source: General / General

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song About Split from Klay ThompsonI

It was just a matter of time…

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion teased a new song that seems to address her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson. In the snippet, she is seen partying on a yacht and rapping about moving on from the relationship. The song hints at a hot girl summer anthem, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. Megan and Klay split in April due to trust issues and infidelity, and it looks like the rapper is ready to show her ex what he’s missing. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/06/02/megan-thee-stallion-posts-song-snippet/