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Michelle Obama Reveals the One Reality Show She Would Join

Published on June 3, 2026

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Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Michelle Obama Reveals the One Reality Show She Would Join

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed her desire to join the reality TV show “The Traitors” during a podcast announcement for her media company, Higher Ground. In fact, Michelle Obama’s desire to join ‘Traitors’ has sparked interest among fans of the show. Despite being a fan of reality TV, Obama stated she could not see herself as a Real Housewife. She expressed interest in being a part of “The Traitors” as a faithful trying to uncover the show’s deceivers, further highlighting Michelle Obama’s desire to join ‘Traitors’. Obama also discussed her love for reality TV and how her husband, Barack Obama, and brother teased her about it. To sum up, Michelle Obama’s desire to join ‘Traitors’ reflects her enthusiasm for new challenges. Additionally, Michelle Obama’s desire to join ‘Traitors’ could bring even more attention to the popular TV series. Source: https://radaronline.com/p/michelle-obama-eyes-reality-tv-gig-the-traitors-not-real-housewives/

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