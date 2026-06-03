Anderson .Paak Says Mariah Carey Introduced Him to the Finer Things in Life

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey conversations continue to generate buzz after the Grammy-winning musician shared new details about their friendship during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay.

While rumors have circulated about a possible romance between the two stars, .Paak painted a picture of a relationship built largely on music, friendship, and a few luxury upgrades along the way.

A Lesson in the Finer Things

During the interview, Anderson .Paak revealed that Mariah Carey introduced him to what he jokingly called “the finer things in life.”

According to the singer, Carey expanded his tastes by introducing him to caviar and Caymus wine. However, the lessons did not stop there.

He also credited the music legend with recommending television favorites, including Abbott Elementary, and even helping him develop a greater appreciation for dogs.

For .Paak, the experience highlighted Carey’s influence beyond music and entertainment.

Addressing the Dating Rumors

The Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey speculation intensified after the pair were photographed holding hands in public.

However, .Paak once again downplayed the romance rumors. He explained that much of their connection stems from collaborating on music and spending time together professionally.

While fans continue to speculate, he suggested that his dating life remains casual and that people may be reading too much into the headlines.

The Nick Cannon Call

One of the more surprising moments from the interview involved Carey’s former husband, Nick Cannon.

According to .Paak, Cannon did reach out to him. However, the call was much less dramatic than social media rumors suggested.

Rather than discussing his relationship with Carey, Cannon simply wanted tickets to a benefit event.

A Friendship That Keeps People Talking

The Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey story continues to capture attention because it blends music, friendship, and celebrity curiosity. Whether discussing fine wine, television recommendations, or industry collaborations, the pair have given fans plenty to talk about while keeping the true nature of their relationship largely private.

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