Keith Sweat Says Sample His Music, But Ask First

Source: Keith Sweat at Indiana State Fair / other

Keith Sweat on sampling music is a conversation the R&B icon is passionate about. During a May 2026 appearance on Nick Cannon’s We Playin’ Spades podcast, Sweat made it clear that he has no problem with artists sampling his classic records. However, he says there is one important rule: ask for permission first.

The legendary singer explained that there is a right way and a wrong way to sample music. Because he owns his masters, Sweat has the authority to approve or reject how his songs are used. If an artist releases an unauthorized sample or creates a version that does not meet his standards, he says he is willing to have it removed.

Respect the Music

For Sweat, the issue is not about blocking creativity. Instead, it is about protecting the legacy of songs that helped define an era of R&B.

He believes some artists rush to recreate classic records without fully understanding what made those songs special in the first place. According to Sweat, too many modern remakes end up watering down the original music rather than building upon it.

That is why the topic of Keith Sweat on sampling his music has become a larger conversation about preserving quality and honoring the artists who paved the way.

His Thoughts on Modern R&B

Sweat has also voiced concerns about the current state of R&B. He previously suggested that some younger artists rely heavily on samples because modern R&B has moved away from the smooth, romantic storytelling that once defined the genre.

Still, he welcomes artists who approach his catalog with respect.

Giving Flowers While Keeping Standards

At the same time, Sweat acknowledges that sampling can introduce his music to a new generation. In fact, he says a great remake can be a form of appreciation and recognition.

Love The Fix? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ultimately, Keith Sweat on sampling music comes down to one simple principle: honor the music, get permission, and make the classic even better.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Mariah Carey Memoir Revealed Painful Family Rift and Triggered Lawsuits

Anderson .Paak Says Mariah Carey Introduced Him to the Finer Things in Life

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You