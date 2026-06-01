Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jay-Z hit the Roots Picnic stage with a new fro, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Hov debuted the hairstyle during his highly anticipated May 30 set with The Roots in Philadelphia. The style looked like his locs were picked out, giving him a major crowning moment.

The look was perfect for his stage return – a moment fans were watching closely. And the May 29 viral videos of his private pre-performance (with Beyoncé nearby) only the made his stage appearance that much more exciting.

Was Jay-Z Making A Statement With His Afro & Freestyle At The Roots Picnic?

On stage, the Roc-A-Fella Records legend let his natural hair flow – just like his bars. And we are here fot it. It’s the curl pattern for us. He rocked it with a black outfit with baggy pants, a slightly oversized top, and black sunglasses. It was relaxed, cool, and very Hov.

Of course, his kinky tresses weren’t the only thing getting fans lit.

Videos from the performance quickly went viral as fans reacted to both Jay Z’s new look and bars.

During his stage moment, the mogul delivered a freestyle that many speculate as a diss aimed at multiple people. No names were confirmed, but social media investigators are on the job.

That is the thing about Shawn Carter. Whether throwing up the dynasty sign, switching up his hair, or dropping a bar, he is (and reflects) the culture.

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Jay- Z’s Afro Is Part Of A Larger Hair Evolution

The hair conversation is not new either.

For years, Jay-Z was known for a clean Caesar cut during his early Roc-A-Fella era. He later moved into a more natural growth phase, and by the late 2010s and 2020s, his freeform locs became part of his signature look.

In aninterview with Gayle King, he even shared that Blue Ivy did not want him to cut his hair because she saw it as part of who he is.“Blue was going crazy,” he said, speaking to the CBS Mornings host. “‘No, Dad, you can’t cut your hair. It’s part of who you are.’”

Well, the locs may be gone for now, but chatter is very much alive. And a lot of people have something to say.

Was Jay-Z Making A Statement With His Afro & Freestyle At The Roots Picnic? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com