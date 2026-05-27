GED Section: Comedians Should Not Have to Apologize for Jokes

Comedians should not be blamed for others' jokes, but must still answer for their own material.

Outrage and punchlines are rooted in the same place - one person's comedy is another's trauma.

Selective editing of jokes suggests calculated controversy, not accidental offense.





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D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, Hughley cut through the noise surrounding the Kevin Hart roast controversy with the kind of sharp, unbothered clarity that has always been his signature. His message was direct: stop asking why people are still hurt, and start asking why the jokes keep getting told.

Kevin Hart Is Not the Problem, But the Situation Is

Hughley opened by acknowledging that Kevin Hart has been making the media rounds, still fielding questions about the controversial roast fallout. According to Hughley, Hart reportedly suggested some fans were blaming him for a joke he did not write or deliver — specifically the Tony Hinchcliffe joke targeting George Floyd. Hughley made clear he finds that blame misplaced. A man should not be held responsible for another person’s words. But Hughley was equally clear that his sympathy ends where the deflection begins.

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Hughley doubled down on a long-held belief: comedians should not have to apologize for jokes. Comedy is artistic expression, and every joke, by nature, has a target. That is not an accident, it is the craft. But here is where Hughley drew his line. The question people keep asking, “Why are we still talking about a George Floyd joke two weeks later?,” misses the point entirely. Hughley flipped it: Why, six years after George Floyd’s death, are comedians still telling these jokes? The outrage and the punchline, he argued, are rooted in the same place. One man’s comedy is another man’s lived trauma. Both reactions are real, and both deserve space.

The 18 Jokes That Change Everything

This is where Hughley’s commentary hit hardest. He revealed that 18 jokes were edited out of the broadcast after the live feed aired, including one aimed at Melania Trump. Hart’s defense that he could not interrupt a live show mid-joke is understandable. But if the production team had the power to scrub 18 jokes from the final cut, including material targeting a former First Lady, the question of why certain content was left untouched becomes impossible to ignore.

For Hughley, the answer is not complicated: ratings, controversy, and calculated chaos. This is not about censorship or policing comedy. It is about accountability, and understanding that inflammatory material does not accidentally go viral. It is engineered to.

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Hughley closed with the same quiet authority he always brings: if you want to know why people are still angry, look at who keeps striking the match.

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GED Section: Comedians Should Not Have to Apologize for Jokes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com