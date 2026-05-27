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Rihanna Responds to Whitney Rose

Rihanna Jokes She Feels 'Attacked' After Whitney Rose Mentions Album Wait

Published on May 27, 2026

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Rihanna’s fans, known as the Navy, are eagerly awaiting her next album, with one fan expressing sadness over the long wait in an Instagram video. Rihanna responded humorously to the plea, sparking excitement among fans. The exchange has reignited speculation about the release of Rihanna’s highly anticipated album, ‘R9,’ which has been shrouded in mystery. Fans continue to eagerly anticipate new music from the singer.

Rihanna Responds to Whitney Rose was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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