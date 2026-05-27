Source: IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc/ ATLPics.Net

Steve Harvey exposes what truly destroyed Diddy’s legacy

Steve Harvey recently shared his thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs and the legal issues surrounding him, including the 2016 hotel footage showing Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Harvey denounced Combs’ actions and discussed the impact of such a video being made public. He also mentioned Combs’ imprisonment and advised against emulating the rapper’s behavior. Combs was later convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking, receiving a four-year prison sentence. Despite rumors of a comeback, concerns remain about whether Combs will change his ways upon release. Source: https://www.cinemablend.com/streaming-news/steve-harvey-gets-candid-about-diddy-warns-young-men