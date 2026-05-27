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Singer Monica Loses Her Father

Monica Breaks Down Mid-Concert as She Reveals Grim News She Just Received About Dad's Health

Published on May 27, 2026

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Source: Tony Bee / Tony Bee

Monica recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father on social media, expressing her grief and gratitude for his release from suffering. In the emotional post, the Grammy-winning singer reminisced about conversations with her father about faith and perseverance. Fans and followers offered condolences and prayers in response to Monica’s touching message, highlighting the close bond she shared with her father. The singer, known for hits like “Angel of Mine” and “So Gone,” has been open about personal challenges and family matters throughout her career, maintaining a strong connection with supporters online. Monica has not disclosed further details about her father’s passing at this time.

Singer Monica Loses Her Father was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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