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K.Michelle on Skin Bleaching Rumors: Her Response

K. Michelle Says Skin Bleaching Accusations Are The Most Offensive Thing You Can Say To Her

Published on May 27, 2026

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K. Michelle
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

K. Michelle Says Skin Bleaching Accusations Are The Most Offensive Thing You Can Say To Her

K. Michelle is addressing rumors of skin bleaching, calling them frustrating and offensive. She denies altering her appearance and points out her deep roots in Black history and education. She explains that her fluctuating appearance online is due to filters not designed for darker skin tones. K. Michelle reassures fans that her in-person skin tone is the same as when she was born. Source: https://theboxhouston.com/11952253/k-michelle-skin-bleaching-rumors-denial

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