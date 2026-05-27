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Michael & Janet Jackson's Longtime Collaborator Passes Away

Michael & Janet Jackson’s Longtime Collaborator Passes Away

John McClain, Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor & Veteran Music Exec, Dies at 71

Published on May 27, 2026

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John McClain, the music executive who co-executed Michael Jackson’s estate, has passed away at the age of 71. He had a long and successful career in the music industry, working with artists like Janet Jackson and Dr. Dre. McClain played a key role in developing Janet Jackson into a superstar and was instrumental in stewarding Michael Jackson’s musical legacy after his death in 2009. His friend and co-executor, John Branca, praised McClain as a visionary and innovator in the world of music.

Michael & Janet Jackson’s Longtime Collaborator Passes Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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