Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)
Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)
Winning the Indy 500 pole once is a career highlight. Winning it multiple times means you’ve mastered the most pressure-packed four laps in motorsports.
The drivers on this list didn’t stumble into the front row.
They owned it.
Take a look below at IndyCar Drivers that had the Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2).
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|Driver
|Poles
|Years
|Rick Mears
|6
|1979, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991
|Scott Dixon
|5
|2008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022
|Hélio Castroneves
|4
|2003, 2007, 2009, 2010
|A.J. Foyt
|4
|1965, 1969, 1974, 1975
|Rex Mays
|4
|1935, 1936, 1940, 1948
|Mario Andretti
|3
|1966, 1967, 1987
|Johnny Rutherford
|3
|1973, 1976, 1980
|Tom Sneva
|3
|1977, 1978, 1984
|Arie Luyendyk
|3
|1993, 1997, 1999
|Scott Brayton
|2
|1995, 1996
|Ed Carpenter
|3
|2013, 2014, 2018
|Alex Palou
|2
|2023, 2026
|Parnelli Jones
|2
|1962, 1963
|Eddie Sachs
|2
|1960, 1961
|Duke Nalon
|2
|1949, 1951
|Bill Cummings
|2
|1933, 1937
|Leon Duray
|2
|1925, 1928
|Jimmy Murphy
|2
|1922, 1924
|Ralph DePalma
|2
|1920, 1921
Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2) was originally published on 1075thefan.com
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