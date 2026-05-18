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Rossi and O'Ward Involved in Monday Practice Crash Ahead of t...

Rossi and O'Ward Involved in Monday Practice Crash Ahead of the Indy 500

"Just wrong place, wrong time, just got collected there," O'Ward said on Fox Sports 1 after being cleared from the care center.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Photos or wreck from Alexander Rossi and Pato Oward
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Rossi and O’Ward Involved in Monday Practice Crash

The Indianapolis 500 paddock was rocked on Monday when Alexander Rossi‘s car snapped loose in Turn 2 and slammed heavily into the outside wall, lifting his wheels off the ground before Pato O’Ward spun into the wrecking car.

Romain Grosjean was also caught up in the incident.

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All three drivers were able to walk away from their cars, and O’Ward and Grosjean were quickly cleared after heading to the infield medical center.

Approximately an hour after the crash, IndyCar confirmed that Rossi was awake and alert and still being evaluated.

The timing made the incident all the more dramatic.

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Rossi had qualified second for Sunday’s race just a day earlier and was set to start on the front row alongside pole-sitter Alex Palou.

O’Ward had qualified on the second row in sixth.

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The crash happened as the field rushed to complete laps before an approaching line of thunderstorms threatened to cut the session short.

“Just wrong place, wrong time, just got collected there,” O’Ward said on Fox Sports 1 after being cleared from the care center.

Both drivers were considered among the favorites to win Sunday’s race.

Per IndyCar rules, if either driver needs to use a backup car, they’ll be permitted to keep their qualifying starting positions and will have the opportunity to acclimate during Friday’s Carb Day practice.

Rossi and O'Ward Involved in Monday Practice Crash Ahead of the Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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