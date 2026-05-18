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Russell Simmons Discusses Epstein Document Mentions

Russell Simmons Explains Epstein File Mention and Defends Michael Jackson

Published on May 18, 2026

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Russell Simmons Explains Epstein File Mention and Defends Michael Jackson

Hip-hop pioneer Russell Simmons addressed his name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein documents during an interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G. He explained that his mentions were due to innocent interactions, such as a Ugandan model wanting to give him her bible and Deepak Chopra inviting Epstein to an event at Simmons’ house. Simmons emphasized that being mentioned in the files does not imply wrongdoing, pointing out that even SpongeBob is mentioned more than him. He also shared his positive experiences with Michael Jackson, whom he described as a sweet man, and his less favorable impressions of Bill Clinton’s behavior around women. Source: https://balleralert.com/russell-simmons-explains-epstein-file-mention/

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