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Janet Jackson on 'Shift' with Her Brother's Legacy

Janet Jackson opens up on ‘shift’ with brother Michael as she misses out on biopic

Published on May 18, 2026

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Source: Getty, Lionsgate Pictures

Janet Jackson opens up on ‘shift’ with brother Michael as she misses out on biopic

In a recent documentary series, Janet Jackson reflects on her journey from childhood outsider to pop music superstar, revealing struggles to emerge from the shadow of her brother Michael. Janet describes feeling like an outcast growing up in the Jackson family and the fracture in her relationship with Michael as his solo career took off. The series also delves into body image struggles and the impact of Michael’s teasing on Janet. Despite achieving success, Janet found it challenging to escape Michael’s shadow, especially when his sexual abuse allegations affected her career. The estrangement between the siblings was never fully resolved before Michael’s death in 2009. Source: https://www.aol.com/entertainment/janet-jackson-opens-shift-brother-090000599.html

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