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Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Happy Birthday, Ms. Jackson! Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Janet Jackson Celebrates her 60th birthday and we're celebrating the icon!

Published on May 17, 2026

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Janet Jackson attends 2025 American Music Awards - Winners Walk
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Janet Jackson is 60!

Some call her the Icon. Some call her the Blueprint. The nasty ones call her “Ms. Jackson” and the old heads call her Michael’s little sister. But Janet is more than enough to make everyone pay attention. The youngest Jackson celebrated six decades of life and let us behind the scenes into her celebration which included Johnny Gill, Tasha Smith and LaurieAnn Gibson.

Fresh off having her history-making album Rhythm Nation inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame on May 11, Janet brought her close friends together, as well as her big sister LaToya, to celebrate her latest milestone. For nearly all of her life, Janet has entertained audiences. First, as the sassy sidekick of her brothers Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Tito. Later, as a young woman taking back her control and then as a pop icon in her own right. She has birthed generations of performers and full genres of music.

Without her talent, work ethic and authentic style, artists like Beyoncé, Victoria Monet, Teyana Taylor, Britney Spears, and others would not have had a person to aspire to. Janet’s sound, though often imitated, has never been duplicated. Her sex appeal, smooth precision and intricately constructed choreography are still the foundation for music videos, stage performances and award shows today.

Despite the many attempts to play with her legacy and impact, Janet remains a beloved music pioneer and can still bring people out in droves. Last year, she had the stars coming out to Vegas during both a May and September residency at the famous Resorts World venue. The shows brought in more than her 2019 residency which netted her an impressive $13M. Still THAT GIRL.

Whether selling out shows, taking home well-deserved plaques and awards or simply being loved on by those closest to her, Janet is always a humble legend.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of love today,” she said in an birthday post. “You have all made my 60th so special. Every single post, tribute, and wish touches my heart. I thank God for every additional day of life and for putting each of you in it. Wishing you all returned blessings & I look forward to seeing you soon. I love you. ♥️ J”

And we love you right back, Janet! Happy 60th Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Ms. Jackson! Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash was originally published on bossip.com

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