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50 Cent Shreveport Expansion: Setbacks and Solutions

50 Cent’s Shreveport Expansion Delayed by Major Infrastructure Issues

Published on May 17, 2026

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How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

50 Cent’s Shreveport Expansion Delayed by Major Infrastructure Issues

50 Cent’s Red River District project in Shreveport has been put on hold due to major structural issues identified by city inspectors. The project, which was set to expand with the approval of a 99-year lease extension for Millennium Studios, now faces delays as repairs are needed throughout the district. Despite the setback, 50 Cent and his team are committed to working with city officials to address the issues and move the project forward. The cost of repairs is being assessed, and negotiations are expected to resume once the necessary repairs are completed. City leaders remain optimistic about the future of the project once the conditions are met. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/50-cents-shreveport-expansion-delayed-by-major-infrastructure-issues/

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