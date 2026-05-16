Listen Live
Close
Music

Janet Jackson Birthday: A Legendary Journey

Janet Jackson Turns 60: A Look Back

Published on May 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Amazon,Getty, Instagram

Janet Jackson Turns 60: Take a Look Back at the 10 Greatest Songs of Her Career

Janet Jackson, born in 1966, grew up in a family deeply involved in show business, with her father as the CEO. Janet started performing at a young age and had roles in TV shows like Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes. She released two albums in the early 1980s ‘Janet Jackson’ and ‘Dream Street’ but took control of her career with the album “Control” in 1986. “Control” was a breakthrough success, selling 14 million copies worldwide and producing five top five singles. which resonated with young women. Her subsequent albums, like “Rhythm Nation 1814,” addressed social issues and achieved great success. Janet set records with seven top-five singles from “Rhythm Nation 1814.” Janet’s influence on artists like Beyoncé is still felt today, making her a significant figure in music history. What are your favorite songs and albums by Janet?

Source: https://www.playtyperguy.com/p/janet-jackson-turns-60

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Silk Sonic BTS photos from the 2021 American Music Awards
Music  |  JC

Anderson .Paak Says Touring with Bruno Mars Is ‘Cake’: ‘When We’re Together, We Are Free’

Janet Jackson
Music  |  JC

Janet Jackson Turns 60: A Look Back

Drake "Nokia" Video
Music  |  JC

Drake reignites Kendrick feud in ‘Ran to Atlanta’ release

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Staying Alive: John Travolta Debuts New Look With Kangol Hat At Cannes, Social Media Erupts With Jon B. Jokes

Entertainment  |  Char Masona

Candiace Dillard Bassett Talks ‘I’ve Cried The Blues’ Reprise, EGOT Goals, And Son Jett’s Milestones — ‘I Love Being Jett’s Mom’

Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: LeBron James' NBA Future, Jalen Rose Talks Hairlines & Pistons Playoff Run

Sports  |  Danielle Canada

Goaaaal! Coca-Cola Continues FIFA World Cup Countdown With Trophy Tour Stop In Atlanta [Exclusive]

5:13
Music  |  Nia Noelle

E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future

14 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

It's National Piercings Day! Here's 14 Celebrities Whose Body Bling Raised Eyebrows And Turned Heads

32 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close