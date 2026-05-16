Janet Jackson Turns 60: A Look Back

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Janet Jackson Turns 60: Take a Look Back at the 10 Greatest Songs of Her Career

Janet Jackson, born in 1966, grew up in a family deeply involved in show business, with her father as the CEO. Janet started performing at a young age and had roles in TV shows like Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes. She released two albums in the early 1980s ‘Janet Jackson’ and ‘Dream Street’ but took control of her career with the album “Control” in 1986. “Control” was a breakthrough success, selling 14 million copies worldwide and producing five top five singles. which resonated with young women. Her subsequent albums, like “Rhythm Nation 1814,” addressed social issues and achieved great success. Janet set records with seven top-five singles from “Rhythm Nation 1814.” Janet’s influence on artists like Beyoncé is still felt today, making her a significant figure in music history. What are your favorite songs and albums by Janet?

Source: https://www.playtyperguy.com/p/janet-jackson-turns-60