Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Anderson .Paak Says Touring with Bruno Mars Is ‘Cake’: ‘When We’re Together, We Are Free’

Anderson .Paak is currently on tour with Bruno Mars as part of their musical duo Silk Sonic. The duo is performing on Mars’ The Romantic Tour, hitting stadiums across the globe. .Paak is opening every show as DJ Pee .Wee and performing with Silk Sonic. He expresses excitement about the tour and the opportunity to perform for fans. Despite the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career, .Paak is grateful for the support of his ex-wife and family. Additionally, he recently made his directorial debut in the film K-Pops! alongside his son Soul, who may join him in future musical projects. Source: https://people.com/anderson-pak-says-touring-with-bruno-mars-is-cake-11962929