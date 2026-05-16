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Drake reignites Kendrick feud in ‘Ran to Atlanta’ release

Published on May 16, 2026

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Source: Radio One

Drake reignites Kendrick feud in ‘Ran to Atlanta’ release

Drake and Future have reignited their feud with Kendrick Lamar in a new song titled “Ran to Atlanta” from Drake’s album ICEMAN. The song references Lamar’s hit track “Not Like Us” and accuses Drake of running to Atlanta for a confidence boost or a check. The feud between Drake and Lamar dates back over a decade and has escalated with diss tracks and subtle jabs in their music. Future, who has collaborated with both artists, adds fuel to the fire with his involvement in the song. Source: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2026/05/15/drake-future-take-shots-in-new-ran-to-atlanta-song-what-they-said/90094390007/

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