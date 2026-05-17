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Garcelle Beauvais reveals the truth behind her RHOBH exit

Published on May 17, 2026

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Garcelle Beauvais reveals the truth behind her RHOBH exit

Garcelle Beauvais reflects on her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, discussing the unexpected public response to her joining the show as the first Black cast member. Despite the boost in brand recognition, she eventually felt disconnected from the ensemble and made the difficult decision to leave. Beauvais encourages women to prioritize their well-being and trust that stepping away from what no longer serves them is an act of self-respect. She emphasizes the importance of letting go of negativity and protecting one’s peace in professional and personal situations. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/05/15/garcelle-beauvais-behind-her-rhobh-exit/

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