One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF

UNCF has spent 80+ years helping HBCUs and students of color, providing scholarships and paid internships.

Students today face rising costs beyond tuition, and UNCF aims to fill funding gaps to keep them enrolled.

The cruise features world-class entertainment, with proceeds benefiting UNCF's mission to empower students.

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The excitement around One Voyage Cruise 2026 is easy to understand with it’s high energy, big-name entertainment and a clear mission. Sailing October 26 through November 1, the cruise promises performances, beach parties and plenty of fun. But the heart of the event is bigger than the lineup. As the show made clear, One Voyage is a true party with a purpose, with proceeds benefiting UNCF.

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That purpose came into sharp focus during the show’s conversation with Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, Executive Vice President for Research and Member Engagement at UNCF. Kimbrough explained that UNCF has spent more than 80 years helping support HBCUs and students of color across the country. At a time when many families are stretched by rising costs, he said that support matters more than ever.

Kimbrough spoke from both professional and personal experience. He noted that students today are not only dealing with tuition, but also housing, books and everyday living costs. Even with national conversations around student loan forgiveness, many families are still trying to close immediate gaps just to keep students enrolled and on track.

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UNCF’s Role in Supporting Students

That is where UNCF continues to play a critical role. Kimbrough said the organization works to help fill funding gaps through scholarships, corporate partnerships and paid internship opportunities that can help students gain experience while easing financial pressure. His message was simple: support systems outside the classroom can make the difference between struggling and staying in school.

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Will Packer emphasized that one of the goals behind You, Me & Tuscany was to bring back the magic of romantic comedies featuring Black leads. He believes audiences are ready for stories that celebrate love, laughter, and joy, especially during times when the world can feel overwhelming. For him, the film offers a chance for viewers to relax, unplug from daily stress, and enjoy a shared experience in theaters.

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He also offered practical advice for students seeking help. Through UNCF’s online scholarship portal, students can build a profile and check regularly for opportunities. He encouraged students not to stop when applications require essays or extra steps, stressing that free money is still available for those willing to pursue it.

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Dr. Kimbrough’s Esteemed Career

Kimbrough brings deep credibility to the conversation. A native of Atlanta, he earned degrees from the University of Georgia, Miami University and Georgia State University. Over a long career in higher education, he served as president of Philander Smith College for seven and a half years, then led Dillard University for a decade. He also served as interim president of Talladega College. Nationally, he is widely respected for his scholarship and public commentary on HBCUs, African American men in college and campus issues.

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com