Source: AirBNB / AirBNB

Kevin Hart Gets Roasted on Netflix

A-listers gathered to roast Kevin Hart, but the comedian fired back with his own shots. Tom Brady surprised Hart on stage, and you KNOW that he was going to give Kevin some. Brady roasted Hart about his loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles,bold jokes about Kevin’s cheating scandal and upcoming trip to Las Vegas. Then he gifted Hart with a tiny New York Knicks jersey mocking his size. The feud between comedians Kevin Hart and Katt Williams came to an end with Williams surprising the audience by appearing on stage and joking about their long-standing rivalry. Despite past accusations and insults, Hart offered an olive branch of peace, expressing a desire to move on and be friends. “The Roast of Kevin Hart” is available on Netflix. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/05/10/kevin-hart-tom-brady-roast-netflix-is-a-joke/