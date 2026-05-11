Source: Karim Sadli / Karim Sadli

Kendrick Lamar Reflects on What He Believes To Be His Musical ‘Superpower’

Kendrick Lamar’s versatility as an artist shines through in his ability to tap into both his masculine and feminine energies. In a candid interview with SZA, Lamar discussed how he initially embraced his masculine traits but later discovered the power of his feminine side in his music. He views this balance as his superpower, allowing him to communicate authentically and connect with others on a deeper level. Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” serves as a reflection of his values, morals, and willingness to share his vulnerabilities without compromising his masculinity. Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/kendrick-lamar-reflects-on-what-he-believes-to-be-his-musical-superpower/