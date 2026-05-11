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Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Receives Complaints

3 U.S. States Filed Most Complaints About Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Published on May 11, 2026

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3 U.S. States Filed Most Complaints About Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

More than 2,000 complaints were filed to the FCC over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California. Bad Bunny, picked by the NFL as the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer, led a 15-minute performance inside Levi’s Stadium in early February, resulting in some complaints. Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood by the performance, with Goodell expressing confidence in the show’s quality. Several U.S. states filed complaints about the performance, with Texans being the most vocal in their criticism, citing the show’s inappropriate content for a family audience. Source: https://thespun.com/nfl/3-u-s-states-filed-most-complaints-about-bad-bunnys-halftime-show

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