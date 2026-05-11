Vandross sneaked into LaBelle's dressing room, claiming to be the fan club president with gifts.

LaBelle joked about Vandross's questionable ability to afford the elaborate outfits he brought.

Their chance encounter marked the start of Vandross's rise to become a celebrated R&B artist.

Source: Steve Grayson / Getty

Patti LaBelle Recalls Meeting a Young Luther Vandross at the Apollo Theater

Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story is giving fans a heartfelt and humorous look back at the early days of one of R&B’s most beloved voices before the world knew his name.

During recent interviews, including an appearance on Drink Champs, Patti LaBelle recalled meeting a young Luther Vandross backstage at the legendary Apollo Theater while she performed with Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles.

According to LaBelle, Vandross found a creative way into their dressing room by telling security he wanted to become the group’s fan club president and had clothing gifts for the singers.

The future music icon reportedly arrived carrying elaborate pink and gray outfits for the group. LaBelle joked that the clothes were slightly too large, but the women wore them anyway because they could not yet afford professional stage costumes.

Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story became even more entertaining when she playfully admitted she wondered how he managed to afford such expensive clothing at such a young age.

“He didn’t have no money,” she joked, affectionately teasing that he acted like a “booster,” a slang term for someone who steals merchandise.

Despite the playful accusations, the moment marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between the two legendary artists. Vandross eventually became president of LaBelle’s first fan club before building one of the most celebrated careers in R&B history himself.

Recently, LaBelle also made headlines after expressing disappointment over how she was portrayed in the 2025 CNN documentary Luther: Never Too Much. Reports claimed she felt “heartbroken” that older clips discussing Vandross’s private life framed her unfairly.

Still, Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story reminds fans that behind the fame, there was once a determined young dreamer simply trying to get close to the artists he admired most.

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Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story is giving fans a heartfelt and humorous look back at the early days of one of R&B’s most beloved voices before the world knew his name.

During recent interviews, including an appearance on Drink Champs, Patti LaBelle recalled meeting a young Luther Vandross backstage at the legendary Apollo Theater while she performed with Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles.

According to LaBelle, Vandross found a creative way into their dressing room by telling security he wanted to become the group’s fan club president and had clothing gifts for the singers.

The future music icon reportedly arrived carrying elaborate pink and gray outfits for the group. LaBelle joked that the clothes were slightly too large, but the women wore them anyway because they could not yet afford professional stage costumes.

Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story became even more entertaining when she playfully admitted she wondered how he managed to afford such expensive clothing at such a young age.

“He didn’t have no money,” she joked, affectionately teasing that he acted like a “booster,” a slang term for someone who steals merchandise.

Despite the playful accusations, the moment marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between the two legendary artists. Vandross eventually became president of LaBelle’s first fan club before building one of the most celebrated careers in R&B history himself.

Recently, LaBelle also made headlines after expressing disappointment over how she was portrayed in the 2025 CNN documentary Luther: Never Too Much. Reports claimed she felt “heartbroken” that older clips discussing Vandross’s private life framed her unfairly.

Still, Patti LaBelle Luther Vandross story reminds fans that behind the fame, there was once a determined young dreamer simply trying to get close to the artists he admired most.

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