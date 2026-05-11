Booked & Busy! ‘Summer House’ Star Ciara Miller Announced As Host For ‘Love Island USA’ Companion Series ‘Aftersun’

The “getting betrayed on reality TV to Love Island host” pipeline is still going strong!

Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

On Monday, May 11, Peacock announced that breakout Summer House star Ciara Miller and internet personality Tefi Pessoa will be the new hosts of Love Island USA’s companion series, Aftersun.

The network announced the move during NBCUniversal’s 2026 Upfront Presentation earlier today, welcoming both women to the fold after announcing the departure of host and former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Aftersun serves as an after-show Love Island, where the hosts discuss the latest developments on the reality show, talk with dumped Islanders after their exit, and offer panel discussions as relationships form and crumble in the villa. Ariana Madix, who got her role after a breakout season on Vanderpump Rules, will return as host when Season 8 of Love Island USA returns on Tuesday, June 2

As reported by People, Pessoa previously hosted Prime Video’s talk show Influenced in 2024. As for Miller, she’s currently adding a lot to her resume following a breakout year on Summer House. Both she and Higgins were recently announced as contestants for season 35 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

While it’s unclear if Miller will return for season 11 of Summer House, she will appear in the upcoming reunion for the show’s10th season on Bravo.

Ciara was already a Summer House favorite, but this year, she reached a new celebrity status, thanks to a scandal at her expense. The model and former ICU nurse previously dated housemate West Wilson, but earlier this year, it was revealed that West and one of Ciara’s best friends, Amanda Batula, were having a fling behind her back.

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Back in April, the reality star posed for Glamour and broke her silence on the scandal, saying, “Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason.”

After weeks of online speculation, Batula and Wilson confirmed that they had begun a relationship, issuing a joint statement about where they stand.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they wrote in matching Instagram Stories. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Ciara has kept quiet on this controversy in the weeks since, but in her cover story with Glamour, she opened up about the “major mindf**k” of dealing with this situation in front of the world.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf**k,” she admitted.