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Victoria Monét Graduates Culinary School With Highest Honors

Victoria Monét Graduates Culinary School With Highest Honors in Plant-Based Arts

Victoria Monét graduates from the Institute of Culinary Education with highest honors in plant-based culinary arts while balancing music, motherhood, and her next creative chapter.

Published on May 11, 2026

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2026 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Victoria Monét Graduates Culinary School With Highest Honors in Plant-Based Arts

Victoria Monét culinary school graduation is inspiring fans everywhere after the Grammy-winning artist officially graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education on May 4, 2026. She graduated with highest honors in plant-based culinary arts.

Victoria Monét culinary school graduation marks another impressive chapter for the singer-songwriter, who described the accomplishment as one of her many “side quests.” In fact, she is known for pushing creative boundaries in music. Now, Monét is proving that passion and purpose can extend far beyond the stage.

Following the ceremony, the three-time Grammy winner celebrated online with a playful message for fans. She officially entered what she called her “Yes Chef!” era. As a result, the moment quickly resonated with supporters who applauded her dedication to pursuing growth outside of entertainment.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is how Monét balanced the demanding program while continuing work on her upcoming album. In interviews, she revealed that her days often started at 4:00 a.m. She began early before heading into long culinary sessions and late-night studio work.

Victoria Monét culinary school graduation also reflects something deeper than career expansion. The singer shared that she intentionally sought out a challenge unrelated to music or financial success. She wanted validation in a completely different space and embraced the discipline required to master a new craft.

To symbolize the beginning of this fresh chapter, Monét even wiped her Instagram page clean. She did this before reintroducing herself to fans with her new culinary credentials.

For many women balancing multiple dreams, Monét’s journey feels especially relatable. Her story is a reminder that reinvention does not have an age limit. Additionally, success does not have to fit inside one lane.

From the recording studio to the kitchen, Victoria Monét continues to show what it looks like to evolve with intention, curiosity, and confidence.

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