Source: Shareif Ziyadat / REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z Exposes Tony Buzbee’s Ruthless Fraud and Fake Death Threat Scheme in $190M Lawsuit—Demands Triple Damages

Jay-Z has filed an amended complaint in the Southern District of New York accusing attorney Tony Buzbee of fabricating a death threat against his client to pressure her into dropping a lawsuit and concealing his unauthorized federal court practice. The complaint seeks $190 million in damages, with the potential for triple that amount if fraud is found. Buzbee allegedly made the fabricated threat to avoid sanctions for practicing in the SDNY without authorization. Jay-Z claims significant financial losses due to the allegations, including denied credit and lost contracts. Buzbee denies the allegations and a separate defamation lawsuit has been filed against him. Source: https://www.billionaires.africa/2026/05/30/billionaire-jay-z-says-tony-buzbee-invented-a-death-threat-to-make-his-accuser-drop-her-lawsuit