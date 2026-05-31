Source: Darren Julien / Julien Auctions

Michael Jackson Autobiography Tops Art Bestseller List

The release of the biographical film ‘Michael’ has led to a surge in interest in Michael Jackson’s autobiography, ‘Moonwalk: The Only Autobiography of Michael Jackson.’ The book topped Yes24’s art bestseller list in May, offering a detailed account of the King of Pop’s life from childhood to global stardom. The autobiography features a collection of photos and visuals that bring to life Jackson’s legendary onstage moments. A revised and fully translated edition of the book was released to coincide with the film’s premiere, with a significant portion of purchases coming from women in their 40s and 50s. Source: https://www.chosun.com/english/travel-food-en/2026/05/30/VQZ5DBO7WJDD5GMLMVATZCHCUI/