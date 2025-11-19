Listen Live
Close
All News

Victoria Monet Responds To Concerns Over AI Singer

A growing AI debate reaches the R&B world.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Victoria Monét is adding her voice to the growing debate around AI-generated artists. Fans recently raised concerns about similarities between her brand and the new AI singer Xania Monét. The Victoria Monét AI discussion picked up speed as people noticed the name resemblance and the stylistic overlap that could easily confuse listeners.

Victoria Monét, known for her vocal control, songwriting skill, and recent Billboard wins, told Vanity Fair she still questions whether her likeness influenced Xania’s creation. She said she never approved the use of her name in any prompt. Even so, the rising confusion feels unsettling. Victoria explained that once a name begins to trend, people may blend it with hers. She called that mix-up far from ideal for her brand.

Fans are not stopping with Victoria. They have shared comparisons between Xania Monét and several R&B women, including K. Michelle, Muni Long, Kehlani, and Tamar Braxton. These conversations show how uneasy many listeners feel about AI models that appear to borrow from real artists. Many singers worry that AI could imitate established careers without credit or permission.

Xania’s creator and songwriter, Telisha “Nikki” Jones, rejected those claims. She said Xania stands as her own persona and does not mirror anyone in the industry. Jones also responded to online criticism and legal threats. She praised the artists mentioned but insisted the AI singer does not pull from their identities or creative work.

This debate highlights a larger concern in the music industry. Artists want strong protections for their names, voices, and legacies as AI becomes more common. Many fear that technology could cross lines that should protect their originality and personal likeness.

As the AI conversation continues, one thing is clear: artists want a future where innovation and respect can coexist.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Entertainment

Halle Bailey And Regé Jean Page Bring Romance To You Me And Tuscany

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close