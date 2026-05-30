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Paula Abdul Reflects on Janet Jackson Friendship

Paula Abdul recently shared insights into her enduring friendship with Janet Jackson, reflecting on their early days as young artists and the impact they had on late-1980s and early-1990s music. Abdul, a choreographer, played a key role in shaping Jackson’s iconic music videos during the “Control” era, setting new standards for performance in the industry. Their collaboration highlighted the importance of choreography in pop music and paved the way for dancers and choreographers to become stars in their own right. The lasting bond between Abdul and Jackson serves as a reminder of the power of trust, creativity, and time in the entertainment industry, with their influence continuing to shape the music landscape today. Source: https://www.considerable.com/paula-abdul-reflects-on-janet-jackson-friendship