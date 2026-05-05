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Devil Wears Prada 2 Scores $77M Opening Weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Dominates Box Office With $77 Million Opening Weekend

Devil Wears Prada 2 opens with $77 million domestically and $233.6 million globally, marking a record-breaking debut for Meryl Streep and a major summer box office win.

Published on May 5, 2026

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"The Devil Wears Prada 2" - London Photocall
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Dominates Box Office With $77 Million Opening Weekend

Devil Wears Prada 2 box office numbers are turning heads as the highly anticipated sequel opened the 2026 summer movie season with a powerful $77 million debut across the United States and Canada.

Devil Wears Prada 2 box office momentum did not stop there. Globally, the film pulled in an impressive $233.6 million within its first three days. That figure alone represents nearly 72 percent of what the original 2006 film earned during its entire theatrical run, signaling just how strong the franchise remains.

The film easily claimed the number one spot at the domestic box office, outperforming Michael, the Michael, which brought in $54 million during its second weekend. The sequel’s success highlights both nostalgia and a renewed appetite for character-driven storytelling.

Audience turnout played a major role in the film’s success. Reports show that women made up approximately 76 percent of ticket buyers, reinforcing the film’s strong connection with its core audience while also introducing it to a new generation.

For Meryl Streep, this marks a significant career milestone. The opening weekend is now the biggest domestic debut of her career, surpassing her previous record set by Mamma Mia!. It is a reminder that star power, when paired with the right story, still delivers in a big way.

Directed by David Frankel, the film reunites the beloved original cast, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

With a production budget of around $100 million, the early success of Devil Wears Prada 2 box office performance suggests the film is already on track to become one of the standout hits of the summer season.

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