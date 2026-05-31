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A Different World Reboot on Netflix: New Adventures Await

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ to Premiere 39 Years (to the Day) After the Original Series

Published on May 31, 2026

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Red Table Talk "A Different World" Reunion
Source: Rich Laru / Rich Laru

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ to Premiere 39 Years (to the Day) After the Original Series

The streaming era has seen a surge in reboots and revivals of classic shows, with Hulu and Netflix leading the charge. Netflix is set to release a new adaptation of Little House on the Prairie and a reboot of A Different World, premiering on September 24. The latter will feature a mix of returning stars and new faces at the historically black Hillman College, following the journey of Deborah Wayne, daughter of iconic characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. The teaser for the reboot hints at a fresh take on the beloved series while honoring its legacy, promising an exciting new chapter for fans. Source: https://collider.com/netflix-sitcom-reboot-a-different-world-release-date-september-24-2026/

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