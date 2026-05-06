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1 Dead, 1 Hurt in East Indy Shooting

A shooting at an east side gas station left one man dead and another person injured Tuesday night, say Indianapolis police.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Conoco Gas Station Shooting
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another was seriously injured during a shootout at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a Conoco gas station located near the intersection of 10th Street and Emerson Avenue around 10:25 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was identified Wednesday morning as 26-year-old Izaak Garcia by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Dispatchers got a call about the incident at the intersection of 10th Street and College Avenue, which is a few miles away from the Conoco.

“A vehicle that was at 10th and College is also the same vehicle that was involved in the incident here at 10th and Emerson. Someone from this scene called police and then another individual down at 10th and College from that vehicle called police,” said IMPD Captain Richard Ray.

Ray says all of the evidence points to both people involved being in some kind of argument before the shooting happened.

The incident at the Conoco was one of two fatal shootings that occurred on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night. A man was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Windsor Drive — which is located near the intersection of East 22nd Street and North Arlington Avenue — around 9 p.m.

Police are encouraging those with additional information on the shooting to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475. Alternatively, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in East Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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