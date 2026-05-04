CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup
Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars and those in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, SPIRIT.ED is highlighting several cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option.
I’ll keep it level with you, SPIRIT.ED readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.
A little history about Cinco de Mayo (written by D.L. Chandler):
Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be the centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is that people not of Mexican descent are putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture, yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.
The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced French forces, boosting their morale. Military leaders and forces in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.
However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.
Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to celebrate still, but without the buzz.
Unlike past roundups, I have other spirit bases beyond mezcal and tequila in this roundup, but all with a little flair that matches the vibe of the day. Hopefully, you’ll find something in our roundup that appeals to you.
NOTE: I will be updating this post until 6 PM ET. Thanks for your patience.
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Photo: Getty
Bourbon Pina Colada / The Cowby Colada
CLASSIC:
1 1/2 parts Jim Beam Pineapple
3/4 part pineapple juice
3/4 part coconut liqueur (or 1/2 part coconut cream)
Heavy whipping cream
Mint bouquet
COWBOY
1 1/2 parts Jim Beam Pineapple
3/4 part pineapple juice
1/4 part lime juice
3/4 part coconut liqueur (or 1/2 part coconut cream)
Heavy whipping cream
2-3 slices of Jalapeño (muddled)
Garnish: Pineapple wedge, Jalapeño round, or Lime slice
Cantario Familiar
Ingredients:
1 liter bottle of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado
25 oz orange juice
10 oz fresh lime juice
25 oz grapefruit juice
1 teaspoon salt
48 oz grapefruit soda
Method:
Combine all the ingredients with ice in a large Cantarito familiar, and stir. Garnish with slices of orange, limes, grapefruits.
Classic Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.75 oz Orange Liqueur
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Method: Combine all ingredients into an ice filled shaker. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into ice filled, salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Clean AF (Additive-Free) Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
2 dashes orange bitters
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a salt rimmed and ice-filled glass.
Cucumber Cooler
Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
2 Lime Wedges
6 Mint Leaves
3 Cucumber Coins
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Method
In a cocktail shaker, add lime wedges, mint leaves, and cucumber coins. Muddle to release lime juice and break down the cucumber. Add Dobel Blanco to your shaker with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with topo chico. Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wheel, and mint sprig.
Cucumber Mint Margarita
1.5 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila*
1 part Cucumber Juice
1 part Lemon Juice
0.25 parts Agave Nectar
Mint Sprigs
Salt & Tajín Rim
Method: Shake Tequila, Cucumber Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave, and Mint Leaves over ice. Rim your glass with Lemon and a 50/50 mix of Salt and Tajín. Strain over crushed ice and garnish with Cucumber Ribbons, a Lemon Wheel, and Mint Sprigs. Refreshment, redefined.
Cutwater Margarita
Cutwater is one of the bright stars in the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) space, and we’re featuring their Lime and Mango options in this photo. The brand also has a Spicy Mango Margarita, which sounds really delicious right about now.
Learn more here.
Desert Rose
Ingredients:
2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
1 oz Mango Chili Puree
.25 oz Combier Rose
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz Agave
Directions: Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously with ice. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel dashed chili salt.
El Diablo
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with 4 oz Ginger Beer and 0.5 oz Crème de Cassis
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Directions: Pour tequila and lime juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with the ginger beer and crème de cassis. Garnish with lime wedge.
Grilled Tomato Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz of Grilled Tomato Juice
1 Grilled Tomato Slice
Directions:
To make spiced salt: mix equal parts chili powder and salt in a shallow bowl or plate. Rim Margarita glass with a spiced salt to coat. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain the cocktail into a Margarita glass over ice and garnish with a grilled tomato wheel.
Horchata Colada
Ingredients:
1.5 Parts Hornitos Cristalino Reserve Tequila
.5 Parts Lime Juice
1 Parts Pineapple Juice
3 Parts Horchata Mix
Garnish:
Pineapple Wedge or Fronds, Star Anise, Grated Cinnamon
Directions:
Pour pulverized green rock sugar, kosher salt and a cinnamon & pulverized red sugar blend onto separate areas of a plate. Coat half of the cocktail glass rim with lime juice. Divide that coated half into three equal sections, then dip each section into one of the three mixtures to create distinct stripes. Set aside. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
Mezcal Mule
Ingredients
2 oz Gracias A Dios Espadín Mezcal
1 oz Lemon juice
3/4 oz Agave syrup
3/4 oz Ginger juice
Ginger beer
Instructions
Stir mezcal, lemon juice, agave syrup and ginger juice together.Pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.
Milagrosa Margarita
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Milagro Reposado or Milagro Silver
¾ part fresh lime juice
½ part agave nectar
½ part Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
Dragonfruit for garnish
Tajîn rim
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with dragonfruit and tajín rim.
Moonlit Ranch Water
Available at STK LA location
4 Fresh Raspberries
0.50 oz agave
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Pantalones Reposado Tequila
4 oz Topo Chico
Garnish: tajin, lime wedge & fresh raspberries
Preparation:
In a highball glass, gently muddle raspberries with the agave. Add tequila, lime, and ice. Top off with soda water and stir gently. Garnish and serve. For a stronger berry flavor, you can add a splash of raspberry puree.
CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com