Regé-Jean Page Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments from New Rom-Com

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The Rege Jean Page Halle Bailey interview is giving charm, humor, and a little vulnerability, and friend, we love to see it.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regé-Jean Page opened up about his experience working alongside Halle Bailey, and it sounds like this film brought both nerves and magic.

Let’s start with the serenade.

Page admitted he was genuinely nervous about singing to Bailey during a scene, calling her one of the best singers in the world. And to make it even more real, he had no backing track. Just his voice, live and unfiltered. That level of vulnerability added authenticity, but it definitely came with pressure.

Still, he leaned into the moment.

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The Rege Jean Page Halle Bailey interview also gave fans a glimpse of his playful side. During the show, he joined in on a segment where he turned everyday songs into romantic ballads. Yes, even something as simple as “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” became a soulful performance.

And then there was the running scene.

In a lighthearted moment, Page joked about filming with Bailey, calling her a “gazelle” because of how effortlessly she moved. He admitted he showed up confident, only to quickly realize he could not keep up.

Beyond the laughs, the film itself carries a bigger purpose.

Directed by Kat Coiro and produced by Will Packer, the project is being celebrated as a return to the classic romantic comedy, centered on Black joy, connection, and global escapism.

The Rege Jean Page Halle Bailey interview reminds us that sometimes the best moments on screen come from being willing to show up fully, nerves and all.

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