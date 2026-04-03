Jaafar Jackson Steps Into Michael Jackson’s Legacy in New Biopic

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The Jaafar Jackson Michael biopic interview is giving us a rare, inside look at what it takes to step into one of the most iconic legacies in music history.

During his first television interview on TODAY, Jaafar Jackson opened up about portraying his uncle, Michael Jackson, in the upcoming film Michael.

And friend, the preparation was next level.

Jaafar revealed that he actually sang live while filming performance scenes. Instead of simply lip syncing, his vocals were recorded alongside Michael’s original tracks, creating a blended sound that brings authenticity to the film.

That attention to detail shows up in the visuals too.

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The Jaafar Jackson Michael biopic interview highlights his experience recreating the legendary “Thriller” video at the original filming location. He described the moment as surreal, especially when a full moon appeared during one of the night shoots, adding to the magic of the scene.

But beyond the performance, there is something deeply personal at the center of this role.

To prepare, Jaafar leaned on childhood memories of spending time with his uncle during family gatherings. Those moments helped him tap into Michael’s spirit in a way that goes beyond imitation.

And the feedback? Unmatched.

He shared that his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, gave him the highest compliment, saying there were moments she could not tell if she was watching Jaafar or Michael.

The Jaafar Jackson Michael biopic interview also reminds us that legacy is not just inherited, it is honored through intention and work.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael is set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, and it is already shaping up to be a powerful tribute.

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