Ella Mai Opens Up About Motherhood: “We Might Have a Singing Hooper”

Ella Mai is offering a rare glimpse into her life as a new mom.

In a recent interview with KISS XTRA, the famously private R&B singer spoke candidly about motherhood and the joy she’s found since welcoming her first child.

While keeping details about her family life mostly out of the spotlight, Mai shared how deeply becoming a mother has changed her perspective.

“I couldn’t imagine my life now without him,” she said, reflecting on the new chapter.

When asked whether her son might follow a path in basketball or music, Mai smiled at the idea of a future that blends both worlds.

“It’s giving a little bit of both right now,” she said. “We might have a little singing hooper on our hands.”

Though she acknowledged her child could ultimately choose any direction, Mai admitted he already shows signs of musical ability, joking that he “can hold a little note.”

Fans first caught glimpses of Mai’s pregnancy during public appearances, including moments surrounding the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she was seen with her newborn following Team USA’s gold medal win.

The singer has largely managed to keep her personal life private, something she says takes intention.

“There are cameras everywhere,” Mai explained. “But if you’re intentional with how you move, it’s not that hard to not be seen.”

As she wraps up the final stop of her Did You Miss Me? Tour in Los Angeles, Mai is shifting her focus back to music.

Her upcoming album, Do You Still Love Me?, is set for release on February 6, marking another major moment in her career.

Looking back, Mai admitted that growing up, she never imagined a future that included marriage or children—music was always the end goal. Now, she’s embracing both artistry and motherhood at the same time.

“To feel this new journey and have it coincide with me being back at work,” she said, “it’s incredible.”

WTLC will keep you locked in on Ella Mai, new music, and the culture moments shaping today’s R&B.