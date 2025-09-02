Source: Meeno / Meeno

Ella Mai Drops New Single “Tell Her”

Grammy-winning R&B star Ella Mai has released her new single “Tell Her,” produced by Mustard, marking her return to music after her 2024 EP 3. The track showcases Ella’s soulful vocals over a modern beat, exploring themes of trust and clarity in relationships. Following the success of “Little Things,” “Tell Her” emphasizes the importance of openness and consistency in love, while maintaining Ella’s signature blend of vulnerability and directness. With this new single, Ella continues to solidify her position as a genuine voice in R&B, offering listeners a mix of emotional depth and sonic smoothness. Source: https://thesource.com/2025/09/01/ella-mai-tell-her-single-2/