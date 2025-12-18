Source: Martin University / martin university

Alumni Demand Leadership Change as Martin University Pauses Operations

Alumni and students of Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly Black institution, are speaking out as the school prepares to pause operations, calling for transparency, accountability, and a change in leadership.

On Wednesday, December 17, members of the Martin University Alumni Association gathered outside the campus on Indianapolis’ near southeast side, demanding the resignation of Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Perkins.

Alumni leaders say they believe the university’s future is being decided without enough public explanation or community involvement.

“I believe Joseph Perkins is trying to sell our university,” said Dwight McGill, president of the Martin University Alumni Association. “That’s why we say Joe must go.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Martin University announced it would pause operations at the end of the semester, a move that included laying off all employees.

However, alumni insist the institution is not closed—and should not be written off.

“Martin University is not dead,” said Denell Howard, a local pastor and alum. “It’s an accredited university in a critical position. Either you’re for Black excellence and Black education, or you’re not.”

In response, the university released a statement emphasizing that Perkins serves as a volunteer chairman at the discretion of the Board of Trustees, which made the decision to pause operations due to financial strain and declining enrollment.

The board says it is exploring ways to continue Martin’s long-standing mission of educating underrepresented students.

For students, the announcement has been especially painful. Casby Williams, one of roughly 200 enrolled students, says he is just two classes away from graduating.

“I’ve been going really hard trying to graduate, and for it to be ripped away like this is really sad,” Williams said. “A lot of us are in the same situation—almost finished, now forced to figure out what’s next.”

Complicating matters further, the most recent state budget did not include $5 million previously allocated for the university.

Despite that setback, alumni leaders argue Martin can survive with support from graduates, businesses, and the broader Indianapolis community.

As conversations continue, alumni are making one thing clear: they want answers and they want Martin University’s legacy of access, opportunity, and Black education preserved.

This is a developing story. WTLC will continue to follow updates affecting students, alumni, and the Indianapolis community.

RELATED: Martin University