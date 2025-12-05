Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Ella Mai Announces New Album Do You Still Love Me?

R&B fans just received the news they’ve been waiting for Ella Mai has officially announced her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?, arriving February 6, 2026 through 10 Summers and Interscope Records.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the update with her 4.9 million Instagram followers, calling the project one made especially “for the lovers,” and perfectly timed for Valentine’s season.

The excitement around this album has been building for more than a year, with Ella slowly reintroducing herself through a string of strong releases.

The upcoming LP is executive produced by her longtime collaborator Mustard, continuing a creative partnership that has defined the warm, melodic, and emotionally honest sound fans associate with her.

Do You Still Love Me? will feature 14 tracks, including the previously released singles “Little Things” and “Tell Her.”



“Little Things,” originally part of her 3 EP released on her 30th birthday, quickly became a fan favorite and climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart, marking her third chart-topper.

“Tell Her,” released in August, plays with nostalgia by interpolating Destiny’s Child’s classic hit “Say My Name,” blending modern R&B with early-2000s influence.

This new album follows Ella’s 2022 project Heart On My Sleeve, which included standout tracks like “DMFU” and “Leave You Alone,” with features from Lucky Daye, Roddy Ricch, and Latto.

She later expanded the album with Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe), adding three additional songs that gave fans a deeper look into her storytelling and vocal growth.

To build anticipation, Ella Mai is also heading back on the road for her Did You Miss Me? Anniversary Tour, kicking off December 7 in her hometown of London.

The intimate run includes stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles—giving fans a rare chance to see her up close before the new album drops.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ella has also released a special TIME. CHANGE. READY. Anniversary Vinyl, available now for collectors and longtime supporters.

With fresh music on the way, a new tour, and a deeper artistic chapter unfolding, Ella Mai is stepping confidently into a new era—one built on growth, vulnerability, and the classic R&B storytelling she’s known for.

