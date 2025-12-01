Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One

6 ways AI can upgrade your holiday shopping this season

The National Retail Federation predicts that 2025 holiday sales will reach $1 trillion, despite economic challenges. Deloitte forecasts a 10% drop in consumer spending compared to 2024 due to higher prices and a weaker economy in 2026. Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are helping consumers research products, compare prices, and find deals this holiday season. AI assistants can track prices, find promo codes, suggest gift ideas, and provide product reviews to enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, AI can help consumers stay within budget, make informed purchasing decisions, and locate in-stock items nearby for a more efficient shopping experience. Source: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/business/article313203626.html