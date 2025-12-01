Listen Live
Close
Technology

6 ways AI can upgrade your holiday shopping this season

Published on November 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

new Edition 2026
Woman Shopping
Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One

6 ways AI can upgrade your holiday shopping this season

The National Retail Federation predicts that 2025 holiday sales will reach $1 trillion, despite economic challenges. Deloitte forecasts a 10% drop in consumer spending compared to 2024 due to higher prices and a weaker economy in 2026. Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are helping consumers research products, compare prices, and find deals this holiday season. AI assistants can track prices, find promo codes, suggest gift ideas, and provide product reviews to enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, AI can help consumers stay within budget, make informed purchasing decisions, and locate in-stock items nearby for a more efficient shopping experience. Source: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/business/article313203626.html

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close